Variably Cloudy, Breezy & Seasonable This Afternoon

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

Low pressure, that brought us the rain yesterday, will pull away from the area today. Clouds wrapping around the departing storm will provide us with a variably cloudy sky today with the bulk of the clouds being over the northern half of the state and brighter conditions further south. Northwest winds will be breezy today and could gust to 20-25 MPH at times. The northwest winds will usher a slightly cooler airmass into the region for today as well with temperatures expected to top off in the mid-40s to mid-50s for highs from north to south across the state this afternoon. Clouds will clear out tonight as high pressure begins to move in. Temperatures will drop back to the upper 20s to mid-30s for nighttime lows.

High pressure will build in and bring us sunshine for Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will be in the 50s Friday and in the mid-50s to low 60s Saturday. A warm front approaching the area Saturday will bring us increasing clouds later in the day. Low pressure is forecast to move through the state Sunday bringing clouds and showers back into the forecast for the second half of the weekend. Despite the clouds and showers on Sunday, temperatures will still be mild with highs in the mid-50s to low and mid-60s.

Rest of Today: Variably cloudy and breezy. Highs between 46°-56°. West/northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Becoming clear. Lows between 28°-35°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Mostly sunny during the morning then becoming partly sunny during the afternoon. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid-50s to mid-60s.

Monday: Variably cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the 50s to around 60°.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW