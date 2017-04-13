The Pickled Wrinkle: Bar, Restaurant, Community Center

Sometimes, you want to go where everybody knows your name.

And they’re always glad you came.

There’s a place like that in Birch Harbor.

The Pickled Wrinkle is a bar and restaurant that’s become the center point of the coastal community.

“We came out here summer of 2010 and got married in Maine” said co-owner Jesse Christensen. “Sarah is from Maine and I’m from Montana. We decided to spend that summer here and I applied for a job at the Nautica Pub and got hired here and it turned out to be a really nice place to work for the summer time.”

After that Jesse and Sarah Christensen worked out a deal to buy it. 4 years ago that deal went through. New ownership meant it was time for a new name.

“Sea snails that lobster fishermen get in their traps” said Sarah, describing a “pickled wrinkle”.

“I grew up eating pickled wrinkles” she said. “My father is a lobster fishermen here and Jesse actually came up with the name idea but we had thought of that before we ever came here.”

“In the older days in Maine they used to come up in traps and they would pick them to preserve them through the winter and have a protein rich food source all winter and it kinda got where people really liked them now the demand is higher then we can kind of satisfy right now unfortunately” said Jesse.

They are open 7 days a week all year round, a rarity on the Maine coast.

“We do live music three nights a week in the summer and two nights a week in the winter. Yeah, it’s a good, local people mixed in with tourists and summer residents. It’s a really fun vibe” said Sarah.

It’s that vibe that keeps the place going.

“I like the food. I like the environment. It’s close to home. Better than what it was before. It’s a family restaurant now” said customer Sarah Scott.

“I grew up in Winter Harbor and it always drove me nuts how everything closed down in the winter when there is all of us here all winter with nothing to do and nowhere to go” said Sarah.

“It’s kind of like Cheers of Downeast Maine, I would say” said Jesse. “People come in and you never know who you are going to run into on a Saturday night. Somebody will walk in the door and it will take them 10 minutes to find a seat and sit down because they’re walking around talking to everybody they know in the pub. It’s kind of become a community center that way. Especially there’s stuff going on here and there may not be other stuff going on anywhere else.”