Rock Slide Could Stall Opening Part of Park Loop Road in Acadia

As warmer weather approaches, the folks at Acadia National Park are getting ready for the summer season.

Park Loop Road was slated to open Saturday, but a rock slide on the east side, not an uncommon problem this time of year, has caused Park Rangers to re-evaluate.

John Kelly, Management Assistant Acadia National Park says, “This section of the Park Loop Road which has been experiencing rock slides over the years. This year is particularly concerning because the winter had a lot of freeze-thaw.”

So, Park Rangers along with members of the Mount Desert Fire Department are attempting to make the area safer.

Kelly says, “They’re going to help us loosen up these rocks by hitting it with a hose and washing out the underlying soils that are supporting some of these rocks. We’re trying to quicken the pace of what some of the heavy rainfalls might do over the summer and try and get these rocks down so they’re not ending up on the road once the road opens.”

Although the road is closed to motorists until Saturday, bicyclists and hikers frequent the area, so Park Rangers are asking everyone to be mindful of their surroundings.

Kelly says, “There are signs around the Park Loop Road to warn cyclists to be aware of hazards on the road when the road is closed to vehicles.”

Park Rangers say they’re pretty confident they’ll have the road open Saturday and while people should be cautious, they shouldn’t be worried.

Kelly says, “We’ve never had an instance where somebody’s been hurt or a vehicle has been damaged by falling rocks. The warning is really to let people know that there might be rocks on the road or on the edge of the road and to be aware of those.”

It takes about a month to get the park up and running and Rangers say they’re excited for Saturday’s opening.

Kelly says, “It really marks both for the park and the surrounding communities the start of the summer season. We are looking forward to another great season here at Acadia.”