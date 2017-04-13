Proposed Bill Seeks to Encourage Healthcare Savings & Pricing Transparency

State lawmakers are considering legislation to give pricing information access to consumers when in need of a health care service.

The bill is meant to encourage Maine consumers to comparison shop for certain health care procedures.

The sponsor of the bill says because consumers are only responsible for their deductible, there’s no incentive to seek out a fair price and most health care providers don’t have an incentive to provide a competitive service.

If a consumer shops for services, the bill requires a carrier to pay that enrollee a shared savings incentive payment of at least 50% of the difference between the average amount for that health care service and the amount paid.

“So it essentially says to insurance companies, let people know what these services are going to cost and what they are going to cost from one provider to the next because it varies pretty dramatically. And then it gives them an incentive to go shop for lower cost services,” said Joel Allumbaugh, Foundation for Government Accountability.

“For a person to be able to shop, like they do for many other things, and in doing so if they can come up with a lower price, then that savings that they save- based on the average cost in the state per claims paid by that insurance company- then they will share that savings with the insurance company,” said Sen. Rod Whittemore, (R) the bill’s sponsor.

Whittemore says the bill will likely be opposed by insurance companies as it will have an impact on their profits.

Lawmakers will continue to review the bill in the coming weeks.