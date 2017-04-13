WATCH LIVE

Officials Warn About Scam Related to Unclaimed Property

Apr 13, 20174:30 PM EDT
State authorities caution that Mainers are being targeted with a new scam about unclaimed property.

The State Treasurer says the unofficial websites tell residents they have property that is available in their name…but they must pay a fee to get it back.

Officials warn the sites appear similar to the state’s actual Unclaimed Property Program, which does not require a fee.

Unclaimed property consists of cash and other financial assets that are considered lost or abandoned when an owner can’t be located after a specified period of time.

Link here to the the actual list maintained by the state.

