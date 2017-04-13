Nurses & Lawmakers Support Bill to Restore Public Health Nursing Services

Maine nurses gathered in Augusta Thursday to show their support for proposed legislation to restore public health nursing services.

They say the LePage administration has dismantled the program by removing support staff and systems and not filling many vacant RN positions.

Maine’s public health nurses are in charge of responding to disease outbreaks, providing nursing services to rural schools, and providing home-based postpartum services to new mothers and their babies.

The public health officials’ cutbacks were meant to save the state money.

But nurses and bipartisan lawmakers in support of the proposed bill call the cutbacks irresponsible and dangerous.

The bill would set required staffing in the program, with a minimum of 50 nurses.

“Six years ago, we had 59 public health nurses, including field nurses, managers and planners in 13 offices across the state who were looking after all of Maine’s people. Now, although the numbers are hard to get, we think we have between 20 and 23,” said Sen. Brownie Carson, (D) the bill’s sponsor.

The bill has been proposed as emergency legislation, meaning it would go into effect immediately if passed.