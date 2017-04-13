Murderer Wants Fair Trial

Maine’s highest court heard the appeal of an Augusta man Thursday who’s serving 50 years in prison for killing his girlfriend.

41-year-old Justin Pillsbury was convicted of stabbing and killing 24-year-old Jillian Jones.

In his appeal, Pillsbury’s attorney says the prosecutor was wrong in using the phrase “green-eyed monster” to describe him.

He says it could bring up certain biases among jurors

“In the worst case scenario, it would be racial. And especially where the defendant, in this case, was an African-American male who was charged with murdering a white woman.”

Assistant Attorney General Don Macomber says he was focusing on jealousy as the “green-eyed monster” – taking the phrase from a Shakespeare play.

Macomber says he’s disgusted by the claim that he was referencing Pillsbury’s race.