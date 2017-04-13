Morse Memorial Students Host Colonial Themed Fundraiser

Students in Brooks took folks on a trip centuries into the past Thursday evening.

A lesson on Colonial American History was given at Morse Memorial School.

4th and 5th graders have been learning about the events leading up to the creation of the United States.

They all dressed in traditional garb and put on skits, with some musical accompaniment from the first grade class.

The event served as a fundraiser for the Brooks Park Walking Path.

“The idea came from kids” said teacher Lisa Roux. “They thought we needed a safer place in the town of Brooks where people could walk. They wanted to promote some healthy habits and they plan, not only put this walking path around the park, but they want to install some signage with some plants and animals he might see you out in the park. Historically important events from the town of Brooks and they want to include some fitness challenges for people I want to take it up a level with their fitness.”

It’s a project started by last year’s class and will be handed down to classes year to year to try and keep improving and adding to the path.