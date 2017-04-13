Maine’s Highest Court Hears Ranked-choice Voting Arguments

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s highest court is asking tough questions about the constitutionality of an election overhaul approved by voters last fall.

Ranked-choice voting allows Maine residents to rank ballot choices from first to last and ensures that the winner gets a majority. But there are questions of constitutionality, and the Maine Senate asked the Supreme Judicial Court to weigh in.

Justices began deciding whether to weigh in and whether such a profound change requires constitutional changes during oral arguments Thursday.

Nationwide, a dozen cities have adopted ranked-choice voting.

Supporters say the system ensures that a candidate wins majority support while eliminating the impact of spoiler candidates or party extremists who lack centrist appeal. The system will be used for races for governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, Maine Senate and Maine House.