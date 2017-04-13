Maine Supreme Court Hears Arguments Over Constitutionality of Ranked Choice Voting

Ranked choice voting was approved by Maine voters last fall.

But in a rare move, the Maine Senate has asked the Maine Supreme Judicial Court to weigh in on the constitutionality of the election overhaul.

The new election process allows Maine voters to rank ballot choices from first to last and ensures the winner gets the majority of votes.

But in order to enact the new law for 2018 elections, Maine’s Constitution may have to be amended.

In 1847, the plurality voting system was passed in the state, meaning each voter is allowed to vote for only one candidate.

The Senate is asking Maine’s highest court for its opinion on how best to move forward.

Thursday, the Supreme Court heard arguments on the request for a solemn occasion- which is the rare exception in which the court can provide a legal analysis.

Their opinion, while not binding, could influence whether the Senate amends the constitution or tries to repeal the act.

“Our constitution provides a very detailed procedure for elections- and responsibility for the elections is done at the local level and it’s an open and public process. You reach a final determination at the local level as to who prevailed in that jurisdiction. Ranked choice voting appears to change that,” said Tim Woodcock, attorney representing Maine Senate.

“Never in Maine’s 200 year history has the court been willing to hear a solemn occasion or given an advisory opinion on an existing Maine law. Ranked choice voting was approved by Maine people last November- the second largest vote of the people in Maine’s history of referendums. It was automatically enacted into law in the state of Maine. It is now the law. If you want to challenge a law, you can go through a certain process to do that, but you can not circumvent that process,” said Kyle Bailey, Campaign Manager, Yes on 5.

The Maine Supreme Court must first decide if their advisory opinion is warranted before giving one.

There’s no time table for when the court will issue its decision on whether they will weigh in on the matter.