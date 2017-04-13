Maine Representative Tours Portland Recovery Community Center

The Portland Recovery Community Center has been helping addicts get on the road to recovery for five years.

Yesterday, Congresswoman Chellie Pingree Toured the center to see how it works and what programs are offered to those seeking help.

Pingree says the opioid epidemic is an issue that can’t be ignored and she’s trying to find more funding for programs like these.

“It’s a great resource for the community, but we wanted to just have a sit-down with people to hear, okay what makes recovery hard, how to the programs works for you, where do you think there should be more funding. Are the challenges in post-recovery. Getting a job, getting the benefits you deserve, accessing health care, so really that’s our goal.” Says Rep. Pingree.

Pingree also met with some recovering addicts.

Many will actually spend time volunteering for group meetings and other programs.