Lewiston Woman in Court to Win Back 60 Animals Seized from Home

A woman from Lewiston is fighting to get back dozens of animals seized from her apartment in court yesterday.

Samantha Bell pleaded not guilty to five charges of animal cruelty.

A judge granted her bail, but barred Bell from owning or possessing any animals, save the aquatic type.

The 64 animals taken from her apartment are now in shelters throughout the state.