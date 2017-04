Lewiston Mother Facing Charges in Connection to Boyfriend Assaulting her Children

A week after her boyfriend is charged with child abuse, a Lewiston mother is now facing charges in connection with assaults on all three of her children.

Raven Sullivan pleaded not guilty yesterday to three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Investigators say her boyfriend stepped on the children’s backs and arms.

The children range in age from 18 months to 5 years. All were found with some degree of injuries.