Husson Students Offer Free Tax Prep Help

The end of tax season is quickly approaching and not everyone has had the chance to get their filing done.

Husson University Students are volunteering their time to help folks prepare their taxes at the Dyke Center for Family Business.

The Taxpayer Assistance Program is open to any local resident or Husson University Student.

You should bring along your tax return from last year along with any relevant documentation, such as W-2’s and receipts.

Students say they love helping out. Morgan Thompson, a student says, “Honestly this is a great place and I think all the people that work here are easy to get along with and talk to. We’re not here to judge so if you are very late still come in and get help if you need it. There are a lot of people who don’t understand what they’re doing and we’d be happy to help no matter how late it is.”

For those of you still needing to file, the deadline is Tuesday.