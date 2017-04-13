Hirundo Wildlife Refuge to Host Garden Party and Silent Auction

The Hirundo Wildlife Refuge in Old Town is hosting a Garden Party and Silent Auction on April 19th from 6 – 9 pm, and you’re all invited!

The party will be at the Old Town Elementary School, at 576 Stillwater Ave.

Enjoy a variety of mini hands-on workshops and activities including grafting, pruning, indoor microgreen production, and worm composting.

Learn to gather information on how to support native pollinators while bidding on an excellent selection of auction items and snacking on light refreshments.

The cost: $5 for Hirundo members or $7 for non-members.

Reservations by April 16, 2017, call 207.394.2171.