Healthcare Organizations Discuss Condition of Maine’s Public Health Infrastructure

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree held a roundtable discussion in Augusta Thursday on the condition of Maine’s public health infrastructure.

She heard from health care organizations in the state on the importance of continued federal support as well as the negative impacts caused by the forfeiture of federal dollars in recent years.

A report from the Maine Center for Economic Policy says the state has forfeited nearly two-billion dollars in federal funding since 2011.

In light of potential cuts if the Affordable Care Act is repealed, Pingree says federal funds are key to ensuring newborns get a healthy start at life and to address the state’s opioid overdose deaths.

“Public health nurses play a role in checking on tuberculosis- we’re seeing the rates of TB go up in our state. Those are diseases we thought we would never talk about again. And things like youth smoking, we thought we were moving in the right direction and less young people were going to smoke, now 1 in 4 young people in the state of Maine is a smoker. This is the wrong way to go and we’re trying to cut cost in the healthcare system, we’re trying to have healthier families and we want to move forward economically,” said Pingree, (D).

Pingree says Maine people pay for public health care support with their federal taxes and that too many people in this state are being denied the benefits.