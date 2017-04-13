Governor: Might Run For Senate, But Wouldn’t Be ‘Very Good’

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s Republican governor says he’s strongly considering running for the U.S. Senate, but also feels he “wouldn’t make a very good legislator.”

Gov. Paul LePage made the comments on a radio appearance on WGAN-AM on Thursday morning. The two-term governor is termed out of his current job in 2018 and he has been the source of speculation about his next move.

LePage has raised the possibility of challenging independent Sen. Angus King. He did so again on Thursday, but also says he wonders if he’d be effective in Washington. He also said he feels committee meetings “would be boring.”

Republican Sen. Susan Collins hasn’t ruled out the possibility of running for governor. LePage said Thursday he would likely not endorse Collins. Collins says endorsements won’t be a factor in her decision.