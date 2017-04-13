Every 15 Minutes Program Concludes with Mock Funeral in Lincoln



We told you Wednesday night about the Every Fifteen Minutes program at Mattanawcook Academy, a mock crash designed to show students the reality of drinking and driving.

The program concluded Thursday with a mock funeral for two students killed in the staged crash.

Parents saying their final goodbyes to their children.

“I thought I was prepared for this.”

An emotionally charged moment shared with the entire student body of Mattanawcook Academy.

“I’m never going to see her walk down the aisle. I don’t know what university she’s going to go to.”

“These caskets don’t just hold Kelsey and Meagan. They hold what could have been their future.”

“Please know that the decisions that you make affect more than you.”

While the funeral is staged, it’s still a sobering reminder of the dangers of distracted driving.

“I’m never going to see your senior year. Never going to see your senior games. Never going to see you graduate. But I will always be your biggest fan.”

“Even though these last two days have been simulated, the emotional strain has been just as real,” said Detective Mark Fucile of the Lincoln Police Department. “I would like all the students who participated in this program to please reunite with their families.”

Meagan O’conner is one of the students killed in the staged car crash.

Her family says they had prepared for this program for weeks, knowing they would have to attend meagan’s funeral.

But they never could have imagined the impact it would have.

“She was just there for me and now she wasn’t. It was just hard.”

“I’m an emergency nurse by trade. I’ve done this in real life and I thought I can do this. They had to leave their cell phones home. And that inability to contact her really made it difficult. And it made it real.”

“This is the first time I’ve seen my mom in over 24 hours.”

Moments like this are why the Every Fifteen Minutes program is so important.

An embrace that will never be forgotten.

For more information on the Every Fifteen Minutes program and how your high school can get involved, click here.