Convicted Killer’s Attorney Appeals to Maine’s Highest Court

An appeal to Maine’s highest court Thursday in the case of an Aroostook County man convicted of killing his girlfriend.

Jesse Marquis stabbed and shot 31-year-old Amy Theriault in 2014.

He was sentenced to life in prison last year.

Marquis’ attorney argued about the relevancy and value of some photos shown to the jury by prosecutors.

He also claimed the state didn’t establish the defendant’s cell phone number before introducing text messages as evidence.

“In Mr. Marquis’ case the state was, simply put, sloppy because they inexplicably failed to do this and they are now looking to the courts to bail them out,” said defense attorney Jeremy Pratt.

“The trial court found that the photographs were not highly inflammatory, they were not offered gratuitously, nor were they introduced in a manner that was designed to inflame the prejudices or inspire the passions of the jury,” said Assistant Attorney General Lara Nomani.

It could take weeks or months for the courts to come back with a decision on whether or not they will grant new trials to any of Thursday’s appeals.