Cinderella Project To Give Away Dresses in Gardiner and Belfast

Apr 13, 20174:03 PM EDT
Over 500 prom dresses will be given away this Saturday at Gardiner Area High School.

It’s all thanks to the Cinderella Project of Maine, a nonprofit that works to make sure any Maine high school student attending a formal event this spring has a dress.

There are dresses of all styles, colors, and sizes and volunteers better known as ‘fairy godmothers’ will be available to help everyone feel like a star.

The event starts at 9 am, but those in charge suggest arriving early.

And on Saturday, April 22nd, the group will be in Belfast at Reny’s Plaza from 9 until 2 making dreams come true for Waldo County students.

Find the Cinderella Project of Maine Facebook page for more information or to make a donation.

