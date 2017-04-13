Cinderella Project To Give Away Dresses in Gardiner and Belfast

Over 500 prom dresses will be given away this Saturday at Gardiner Area High School.
It’s all thanks to the Cinderella Project of Maine, a nonprofit that works to make sure any Maine high school student attending a formal event this spring has a dress.
There are dresses of all styles, colors, and sizes and volunteers better known as ‘fairy godmothers’ will be available to help everyone feel like a star.
The event starts at 9 am, but those in charge suggest arriving early.
And on Saturday, April 22nd, the group will be in Belfast at Reny’s Plaza from 9 until 2 making dreams come true for Waldo County students.
Find the Cinderella Project of Maine Facebook page for more information or to make a donation.