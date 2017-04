Bill to Increase Nurse Staffing Level in Augusta

There is a public hearing this afternoon in Augusta about a bill to increase the staffing level of public health nurses and bring the numbers back to what they once were.

In 2011, there were 50 full time licensed public health nurses in Maine.

Those numbers have been cut nearly in half.

The goal is to return the number of nurses to that number.

The sponsor of the bill believes those nurses would help in the event of a health emergency and promote well-being in Maine communities.