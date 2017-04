Bangor Savings Bank Foundation Awards $75,000 to LifeFlight of Maine

LifeFlight of Maine has been given a big gift from the Bangor Savings Bank Foundation.

The $75,000 donation will be used to help replace the helicopters that have been in service since 2004.

Replacing the two helicopters will cost $13 million.

More than 20,000 patients have been safely transported by LifeFlight since 1998.