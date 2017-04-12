Woodworking Company in Buckfield Wins Contract with White House

A major score for a woodworking company in Buckfield.

Wells Wood Turning has, again, won the contract to make the commemorative eggs for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.

The traditional wooden eggs will be given to each participant in the event.

They come in four colors and are stamped with the President and First Lady’s signatures on the back.

The front bears an image of the White House.

“It’s a nice way to show the kind of products that we can make here in Maine with Maine employees and using natural woods.” Says Wells Wood Turning President, Chris Chandler.

Wells Wood Turning won the contract back this year after previously making the eggs for several years.