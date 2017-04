UMaine Augusta To Experience Leadership Transition As President Resigns

The President of UMaine at Augusta has resigned.

Dr. James Conneely took on the leadership role in January of last year.

His resignation takes effect June 30th.

He previously served as President at Notre Dame of Maryland University in Baltimore.

Chancellor James Page will be on campus tomorrow to discuss the leadership transition with students and staff.

The open forum will be held in the auditorium of Jewett Hall at 1:30.