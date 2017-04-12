Two Men Arrested In Connection With Palmyra Home Invasion

Two men have been arrested in connection with a home invasion in Palmyra in January in which the homeowner was injured.

Police say Sean Ludden, 47, of Clinton and Matthew Almeida, 30, of Pittsfield broke into a home on Warren Hill Road, dressed in camouflage and wearing masks.

Police say they assaulted the homeowner and made off with cash and prescription drugs.

Ludden and Almeida are both charged with robbery.

According to police, additional suspects have been identified and more charges are pending.