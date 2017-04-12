Support Groups Offered for Those in Grief

Even with springtime in the air, lingering feelings of grief related to losing a loved one can leave you feeling empty and lost. The Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County is announcing the 2017 Spring Grief Support Group Series. The groups are free of charge.

Three groups for those who have lost a loved one will begin in April and run for eight consecutive weeks at the following times and places:

– Mondays, April 17 – June 12, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at St. Francis by the Sea Episcopal Church in Blue Hill

– Tuesdays, April 18 – June 6, from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. at the Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County office in Ellsworth

– For Parents Who Have Lost an Adult Child: Mondays, April 17 – June 12, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County office in Ellsworth (excluding may 29th)

For more information or to register for any of these groups, please call Janice Ronco at the Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County office at 667-2531.