Students Show Off Skills at Commercial Truck Driving Competition

“This is their tournament I guess.”

Dozens of high schoolers from commercial truck driving classes at Maine’s vocational schools went head to head in the fifth annual Dick Doloff Memorial Student Driving Compeition.

“It’s fun. It’s kind of nerve-racking because you don’t want to lose against them because I’m very competitive myself. But it’s going to be a fun competition.”

Competitors went through six obstacles testing skills like parking and reversing–with guidance from veteran drivers.

“These are drivers that have been in the industry for many years, decades, are multiple million mile safe drivers. They’re mentoring and working with these high school kids. It’s phenomenal exposure, great networking.”

Maine is the only state where drivers under 18 can train to get a commercial truck driving license.

“What really drew me into this class was just it’s been in my family, driving a truck and stuff. I just like coming here because it’s a nice chance to drive new vehicles and have fun doing what I love doing.”

“I’m actually going for my Class B license tomorrow. I just got my permit. So I’m a little nervous, hopefully everything goes good.”

“So this is some good practice, right?”

“Right.”

Many here plan to pursue truck driving as a career-some right out of high school.

“There are companies here that will actually hire this age group,

18-year-old kids, seniors in high school graduating. They’ll hire them for jobs which are fantastic jobs.”