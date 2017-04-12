Staged Crash Teaches Lincoln Students about Dangers of Drunk Driving

Mattanawcook Academy students witnessed several of their classmates die after a serious car crash.

It wasn’t the real thing but it sure seemed like it.

It’s part of a powerful program called Every Fifteen Minutes, designed to teach students the dangers of driving while intoxicated.

Every fifteen minutes someone dies from an alcohol-related collision.

“Young people especially think that they’re invincible,” said Devon Demarco, Assistant District Attorney for Penobscot County. “And anyone who works in law-enforcement or is a first responder knows that this is a very real situation that unfortunately happens.”

“She has college plans and a future and so does Meagan and I do,” said Gabby Tilton, a Mattanawcook Academy student who played the drunk driver in Wednesday’s staged crash. “It’s scary to think about.”

“This accident scene may be staged, but the emotions here are real. Parents have the impossible task of identifying their children after a car crash, driving home the message of this powerful program.”

“I was in a car accident this summer and it made me really realize, that could have been my mom,” said Hannah Bean, a Mattanawcook Academy student.

“By having this crash scene, as well as a funeral proceeding, the whole 9 yards and a full response from all of us, hopefully will impact them of making the right choices down the road,” said Detective Mark Fucile of the Lincoln Police Department.

Students watched as their fellow classmates were pulled from the wreckage and taken away in the back of a hearse.

“Lost my father in a drunk driving accident and that’s really what’s affecting me right now,” said Gavin Pelkey, a Mattanawcook Academy student. “This should really be an eye-opener to all those students.”

“Don’t drink and drive,” said Meagan O’Connor, a Mattanawcook Academy student that was “killed” in the staged accident. “Like, it could happen to anyone, it could happen to you. It’s not worth it.”

While this program focuses on the consequences of driving drunk, it also challenges students to think about texting while driving, personal safety and the responsibility of making mature decisions when lives are on the line.