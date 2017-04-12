Showers Ending then Brighter, Breezy and Cooler Thursday

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

A storm riding along the cold front currently crossing eastern Maine will continue to bring scattered showers to our region this evening, but as the storm and front lift off to our northeast the showers will taper off and end later tonight. The skies will turn partly sunny tomorrow as the surface storm continues to slide northeast through the Canadian Maritimes, but an upper level trough may still kick off a stray shower or two over northwestern parts of Maine. An approaching ridge of high pressure will bring partly to mostly skies and seasonable temperatures to our region Friday. The high will bring Maine a bright and pleasant Saturday as it drifts off to the southeast of New England. A south to southwest breeze on the back side of the high will pull a somewhat milder airmass up into our area Saturday and that will allow temps away from the coastline to climb to near 60 degrees. A storm moving northeast though the Eastern Great Lakes Region will bring a few scattered showers to Maine Saturday night and part of Easter, otherwise Sunday will turn out variably cloudy and mild, with a cold front likely bringing a few more showers to our area Monday. After a relatively mild Easter weekend the temps will turn cooler behind the cold front later Monday and Tuesday.

Tonight: Scattered evening showers, then becoming partly cloudy, with a northwest breeze around 10 mph and low temps in the mid 30s to low 40s.

Thursday: Variably cloudy, brightest south and a gusty northwest breeze between 10 and 20 mph, with high temps in the upper 40s north to mid 50s south.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny, with high temps in the upper 40s north and 50s south.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny, with high temps in the low 50s to low 60s, coolest at the coastline.

Sunday: Mostly to partly cloudy, with scattered showers likely and high temps in the 60s to near 70.

Monday: Variably cloudy, with scattered showers likely and high temps in the 50s.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist