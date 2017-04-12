Scattered Showers & Cooler Today

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

Low pressure is forecast to move through the state today, keeping us under the clouds and giving us a chance for some scattered showers throughout the day. Scattered showers will be most numerous from late morning through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today with highs in the 50s to near 60° this afternoon. Showers will taper off this evening followed by partly to mostly cloudy skies through the night. Temperatures will drop back to around the 40° on average for nighttime lows.

Low pressure will pull away from the area Thursday gradually taking the clouds with it. Expect variably cloudy skies Thursday and seasonable temperatures with highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s. High pressure will build in and bring us sunshine for Friday and Saturday with highs in the 50s to near 60°. Low pressure is forecast to move through the state Sunday bringing clouds and showers back into the forecast for the second half of the weekend.

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs between 50°-60°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible, mainly early. Lows between 36°-43°. West wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Variably cloudy and breezy. Highs between 47°-57°. Northwest wind 10-18 MPH.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW