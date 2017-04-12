Runaway Dock in Bangor

Now an update on a runaway dock.

Bangor Fire Department in cooperation with Bangor Parks and Recreation spent the afternoon trying to chase down a dock.

It broke loose on the Penobscot River and floated towards Hampden.

Tracy Willette, Director of the Bangor Parks and Recreation says, “Somewhere around the dinner hour last night we started getting some calls to our dispatch that our recreational paddle dock had broken free from its connection at the waterfront here and it was floating down river. Fortunately, our fire department was able to react quickly and was able to catch up with it just down stream of the I-395 Veterans Memorial Bridge and was able to secure it in a cove behind the waterfront marina last night. Today, between our Parks and Recreation Staff, Public Works staff, and the fire department we’re going to attempt to bring it up stream and re-attach it in time for Saturday’s Kenduskeag Stream Race.”

The strong currents of the river today cause more trouble, but the dock’s been secured in place and the Fire Department will try to complete the dock rescue tomorrow.