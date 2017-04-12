Residents Vote to Close Stockton Springs School

Residents in Stockton Springs and Searsport HAVE voted to close the Stockton Springs Elementary School.

Four years ago, the board voted to send grade school students to Searsport Elementary and use the Stockton Springs School for Pre-Kindergarten classes only.

The Chairman of the RSU 20 Board estimated the closure would save the district around 70-thousand dollars after the last debt payment was made.

Voters approved the closure yesterday.

The Board is meeting tonight to certify the results of the vote.