Registration Open For Color Bangor To Benefit American Folk Festival

It’s starting to feel like spring and time to think color as the deadline to get the best deal for this year’s Color Bangor event is coming up.

The fourth annual Color Bangor event will be held on May 13th on the waterfront to benefit the American Folk Festival.

You can register up to the day of the event, but if you sign up before midnight on Friday, it’ll cost a bit less.

For pricing and details, go to americanfolkfestival.com.