Proposed Bill Would Increase Penalties for Multiple Offenders of Domestic Violence

Several bills before the legislature would change the laws surrounding domestic violence crimes.

One would amend divorce laws when domestic violence has occurred and another would increase the penalty for multiple offenders.

“With domestic violence, l feel we must be taking a hard line. Victims are depending upon us to protect them from dangerous offenders. I feel this is kind of like the OUI’s- you kind of go up each time.”

Sen. Scott Cyrway is trying to pass legislation that would increase the severity of punishment for multiple violations of Protection from Abuse Orders in cases of domestic violence.

Upon a second conviction, his bill would require courts to sentence the person to no less than 14 days in prison as well as at least one year of probation. It would also make a third or subsequent conviction a felony, something that Kennebec County District Attorney Meaghan Maloney supports.

“It can be a 15th violation and it’s not a Class C felony, so we strongly support that section of the bill,” said Maloney.

Many in attendance supported that part of the bill, but they did not support another proposal in the legislation which would make a person who commits a domestic violence crime ineligible for deferred disposition, meaning that conviction could not be removed from their criminal record.

“It may be also that a victim of domestic violence commits an act of criminal violence following years of being victimized themselves. And when the police respond and they arrest this person because they have committed a criminal act of violence, or because it was an act of self defense that is not apparent as an act of self defense- and so there they are with the prosecutor and in front of a judge. It may be that in this case in particular, as an example of where deferred disposition may make a lot of sense,” said Francine Garland Stark, Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence.

Another bill aims to modify divorce laws concerning perpetrators of domestic violence.

The proposed bill would prohibit in a divorce action the awarding of spousal support or retirement benefits to a man or woman if that party was convicted, or proved to have committed domestic violence assault, criminal threatening, or terrorizing and the victim was the other party. The bill would also prohibit the party from continuing to use the victim’s last name.

That bill was inspired by a male victim of domestic abuse. These bills will continue to be reviewed by lawmakers in the coming weeks.