Police Arrest Man From Country of Peru For Allegedly Trafficking Drugs in Motel

A man from the country of Peru is accused of selling heroin from a motel room in Hancock County.

A state trooper was called to check out what was thought to be suspicious activity at the business on Sunday.

33-year-old Pedro Lezama-Agaz was arrested after drug agents searched the room he was staying in.

They say they found heroin with a street value of $15,000 about $1500 in cash, and a loaded shotgun.

Lezama-Agaz is charged with aggravated drug trafficking.

Police are not releasing the name or location of the motel.