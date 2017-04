Penquis To Plant Pinwheels For Prevention

Penquis is helping to bring awareness to child abuse prevention efforts by having folks plant pinwheels.

Tomorrow morning in Dover-Foxcroft, you’re invited to help out at the Thompson Free Library on Main Street.

Pinwheels will be placed on the grounds and a story time for kids will take place from 10:30-11:30.

Blue pinwheels are the national symbol of child abuse prevention.