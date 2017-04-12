Part of Augusta’s North Front Street Blocked Off Due to Flooding

With the potential for flooding, Augusta Police have closed part of a street near the Kennebec River.

Barricades have been put out to keep motorists from driving through the North End of Front Street.

Water has risen above the bulkhead, starting to flood the Front Street parking lot.

Officials say melting snow is to blame for the rising water levels.

A flood watch that was initially set to end tonight has been extended to Friday.

Augusta Police say they will continue to monitor the river and determine whether the barricades need to be moved back based on the rising water levels.