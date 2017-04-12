Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers and Cooler Today

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

Low pressure moving through the state today will bring more occasional showers to our area especially later this morning through the afternoon as it rides northeast along a stalled cold front just to our south. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today with highs in the 50s to near 60°. The skies will turn variably cloudy Thursday as the surface storm continues to slide northeast into the Canadian Maritimes, but an upper level trough may still kick off a stray shower or two mainly over northwestern parts of Maine. An approaching ridge of high pressure will bring partly to mostly skies and seasonable temperatures to our region Friday. Plan on bright and slightly milder than normal conditions to start our weekend Saturday as the high sits on top of the Northeast. A storm will likely bring scattered showers too much of New England on Easter.

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High temps in the 50s to around 60°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Variably cloudy and breezy, with high temps in the upper 40s north to mid 50s south.

Friday: Partly cloudy, with high temps in the upper 40s and 50s.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny, with high temps in the 50s to low 60s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with scattered showers likely and high temps in the mid 50s to mid 60s from south to north.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist