Investigators Say Farmington Store Fire Was Intentionally Set

Investigators say someone set the fire that heavily damaged the Falls General Store in Farmington last week.

Fire crews were called to the Croswell Road business around 11 last Tuesday night.

This week, police and fire officials set up a checkpoint to hand out fliers and to ask the public about the fire.

According to fire officials, the owners of the store live in an upstairs apartment, but no one was home when the fire started.

Anyone with information is asked to call the arson hotline at 1-888-870-6162.