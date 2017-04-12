Ice Jam in Aroostook River Cause of Flood in Fort Fairfield

An ice jam in the Aroostook River has caused a road to flood in Fort Fairfield.

A large section of the Russell Road is currently underwater.

Around 2pm yesterday, the ice jammed near the U.S., Canadian Border.

“We’re hoping it’ll end tonight, but you really never know when you’re dealing with ice it could continue to build up, it could stop and we could have these conditions for the next couple of days.” Says Fort Fairfield Public Works Director, Darren Hanson.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for flood-prone areas along the Kennebec River.

Minor flooding is expected in Skowhegan.

The river in North Sidney is expected to rise more than a foot above flood state by this afternoon, then fall below flood stage by tomorrow morning.

In Augusta, the river will rise to 14.5 feet by this afternoon. Flood stage is 12 feet.

That means water will be 2 feet deep in the Front Street parking lot in Augusta.

Water will be up to the edge of Front Street in Hallowell.