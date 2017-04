High Water, Safety the Focus at Final Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race Meeting

The race is this Saturday, April 15th, from Kenduskeag to downtown Bangor. Organizers say there are about 500 registered already. The race is a go and they believe despite the high water it will be a full run.

We will be televising live again this year from Six Mile Falls. Coverage begins at 10 o’clock on TV5.