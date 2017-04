GSA’s Hassett Signs NLI to run for UMaine

George Stevens Academy distance runner John Hassett signed his National Letter of Intent today to run at UMaine starting in the fall. It is a partial athletic scholarship and he has academically qualified for more too. We spoke to his coach today on the phone and he believes the sky is the limit for John. He’s already won state championships in both cross country and track. He’s competed well at New England’s and New Balance Nationals too.