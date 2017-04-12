WATCH LIVE

Former Tremont Teacher Convicted of Sex Crimes Against Student Appeals Case

Apr 12, 20171:04 PM EDT
A former Tremont teacher sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison for raping a student is appealing his case before the Maine Supreme Court Wednesday.

49-year-old Ben Hodgdon was found guilty last year of gross sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact and sexual abuse of a minor.

He used to teach and coach at Tremont Consolidated School.

Prosecutors say the abused took place in 19-99 when the student was 13 and was an athlete on the cross country team Hodgdon coached.

His lawyer is arguing before the high court the trial judge made a mistake in instructing the jury.

He also says there wasn’t enough evidence to prove the student was younger than 14.

Hodgdon remains free on bail pending his appeal.

