Families of Organ Donors & Transplant Recipients Highlight Need for Donors

Families of organ donors and transplant recipients gathered in Augusta to celebrate organ and tissue donation.

The hope is to encourage Mainers to register to become donors at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

99% of organ donors sign up through their driver’s license at the BMV.

Last year, more than a thousand lives in New England were saved because of strangers donating vital organs to those in need.

Jay Ford, of Kennebunk, shared his story of how his daughter received a lifesaving liver transplant after being diagnosed with a rare disease at just three weeks old.

“The families that make that gracious decision to donate, they are saving lives. My family has benefited directly from that. It was lifesaving for her. She needed that transplant to live. In her situation, she was very young, she was an infant when she had it, so her whole life is because of the transplant. She wouldn’t have a chance at life without it,” said Ford.

“Unfortunately 22 people die each day waiting for a lifesaving organ. We encourage people to say yes to organ donation so that, unfortunately if your time passes, there can be a wonderful opportunity to continue your legacy and help save someone else’s life,” said Matt Boger, New England Donor Services.

There are more than 118,000 patients on the transplant wait list nationwide.