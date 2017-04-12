Easter Egg Hunts Around The Region

Belgrade:

Annual Easter Egg Hunt starts at 9AM at Belgrade Community Center for All Seasons on Center Drive.

$1.00 per child. There will be crafts and light refreshments as well as photos with the Easter Bunny!

REMINDER: The eggs will be hidden outside so please dress appropriately! You will need to bring your own basket!

Brewer:

Traditional Egg Hunt:

This year the annual Hunt will be held on the Friday evening prior to Easter at 6 PM at the Brewer Auditorium and is open to youngsters ages 3 – 6. Participants will have the opportunity to search for candy filled and prize eggs. All youngsters will receive candy, prizes and the opportunity to win grand prize bicycles provided by the Brewer Kiwanis Club.

Flashlight Egg Hunt:

The Flashlight Egg Hunt is held the Friday evening prior to Easter each year (7:30 PM). Participants ages 6-9 have the opportunity to search for prize and candy filled eggs on Doyle Field. One grand prize will be presented along with a number of other special prizes. All participants should bring a flashlight with them.

Blue Hill:

The Blue Hill Heritage Trust, Blue Hill YMCA and Blue Hill Peninsula Community Compass are teaming up to host the 2nd Annual HOP! Trail Run & Egg Hunt Saturday, April 15th at the Blue Hill Town Park. The race terrain will be a combination of streets/sidewalks and a woods trail.

Registration for the race/hike opens at 8:15 AM on the 15th and the race will begin at 9 AM. Suggested donation for the race is $5. T-shirts for the first 50 to register. As runners finish they can draw an “Egg” for a chance to win a great prize!

The egg hunt is open to children 12 and under and will begin at 10 AM PROMPT. Children under 5 will get a head start. We ask that families sign in and wait for further instructions.

Waterville:

Saturday, April 15, 2017 – annual Waterville Parks and Recreation Easter Egg Hunt. Children ages 3-7 will be able to hunt for eggs (10,000 of them) filled with candy and toys in the parking lot at Head of Falls. Don’t miss your chance to meet the Easter Bunny!

The Easter Egg Hunt will start promptly at 10:00 am. Please arrive at least 15 minutes prior to the start time.