Dakota The Dog’s Owner Files Appeal

The owner of a dog ordered to be euthanized by a judge on Tuesday has filed an appeal with the Maine Supreme Court.

The dog, a husky named Dakota, was ordered to be put down after getting loose and killing a neighbor’s pug last year.

But a new family adopted Dakota not knowing it had been sentenced to death.

The dog’s current owner asked the court to withdraw the decision ordering Dakota to be euthanized.

The judge instead upheld the decision, despite a “pardon” by Gov. Paul LePage in March.

Kennebec County District Attorney Maeghan Maloney says the state wasn’t aware that Dakota had a new owner.

The court scheduled the hearing to give the owner a chance to be heard.

It is unclear what will happen to Dakota. Maloney said LePage didn’t have the power to issue a pardon in this case, so it is irrelevant.

Dakota will remain at the Waterville Humane Society until the appeal is heard.