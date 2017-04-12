Convicted Killer from Lewiston Serving 58 Years in Prison Accused of Stabbing Inmate

A man from Lewiston convicted of killing a Bates College student more than a decade ago is accused of stabbing another inmate with a homemade knife.

34-year-old Brandon Thongsavanh is serving 58 years at the Maine State Prison in Warren.

He’s charged with aggravated assault and trafficking in prison contraband.

He made his first court appearance Monday.

Prosecutors say in August Thongsavanh attacked an inmate with a shank during meal time.

In 2002, Thongsavanh stabbed and killed Bates College senior Morgan McDuffee during a street brawl near the campus.