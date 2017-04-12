Bucksport Students Going to Worlds for Robotics

A first for Bucksport High School: the robotics team is ranked among the top 25 in the world.

These students will be going to world championships in St. Louis at the end of this month.

It’s the high school’s very first year with a team and they’re the only rookies in the state going.

“You don’t know the magnitude of it until you get there. Because once you get there it’s in the St. Louis Rams stadium. So it’s…it’s going to be huge and there’s gonna be a ton of people there and it’s something different for a town this size,” said Drew Malenfant, a senior and team captain of the team.

“The composition of people you get here is so unique and then being able to see them all get along and work so well together…it’s really something special,” said Jack Foster, a freshman on the team.

The robotics team is hosting a spaghetti dinner on Friday.

The money supports their trip and the team.

It’s at 5:30 p.m. at Bucksport High School.