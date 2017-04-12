Bucksport Man Involved in Crash in MA, Charged With 7th OUI Offense

Police say a Bucksport man has been arrested for his seventh OUI offense.

Joseph Nally, 58, allegedly struck a pedestrian walking in a crosswalk in Gloucester, Massachusetts Monday night.

According to police, Nally was driving with a suspended license and failed several field sobriety tests.

Police say the victim saw Nally’s truck and put his arms up, but Nally made no attempt to avoid the man, whose injuries are not life threatening.

Nally is also facing numerous other charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.