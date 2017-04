2017 USA Junior/Under 23 Eastern Wildwater Team Trials Start Friday on the Kenduskeag

The Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race is the main event this weekend, but, local paddlers will be trying to qualify for the Junior/U23 USA Wildwater team.

Especially a big group on the Orono varsity squad.

The Eastern Wildwater Junior/U23 USA team trials will begin Friday, at Shopping Cart. The sprint event is at 2:00 PM and again at 4:30 PM.

Sunday, the classic qualifying race will have two heats, at 9 AM and around 10 AM. Start is at Flour Mill.